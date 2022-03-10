Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after acquiring an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after purchasing an additional 811,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,247 shares of company stock worth $24,553,193 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

