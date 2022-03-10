Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

