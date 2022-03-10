Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,645 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $494.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

