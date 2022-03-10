Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

