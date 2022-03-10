Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,611. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $592.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Koppers by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Koppers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

