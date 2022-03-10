Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

