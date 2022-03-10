Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.88 ($45.52).

PHIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($39.26).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.