Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 85,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,263. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
