Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 85,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,263. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

