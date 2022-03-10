Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €12.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($14.08).

KCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR KCO traded up €0.58 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.38 ($13.46). 909,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($14.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.83.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

