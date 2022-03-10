Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KIRK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

