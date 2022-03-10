Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KIRK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78.
In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
