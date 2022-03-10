Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.04

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.04 and last traded at $125.43, with a volume of 12511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,283,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

