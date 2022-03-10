Kieran M. O’sullivan Purchases 5,000 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LCI Industries stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.69. The company had a trading volume of 89,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.42. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

