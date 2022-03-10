Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) to report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,387. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.49. The company had a trading volume of 858,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.58. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

