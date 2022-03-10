Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $537.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $537.00.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($811.96) price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($880.43) to €785.00 ($853.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.