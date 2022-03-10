Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.12

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.12 and last traded at $60.94, with a volume of 48183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Kenon alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kenon by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kenon by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.