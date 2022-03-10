KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. KE updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BEKE opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. KE has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23.

Get KE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KE by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 61,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.