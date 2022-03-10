Katalyo (KTLYO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,807.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $671,618.05 and $99,807.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.68 or 0.06500752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.07 or 1.00232448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.