Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after buying an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,560,000 after buying an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

