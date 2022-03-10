Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

KAMN opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on KAMN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

