KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.05). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,181,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 550.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $398.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

