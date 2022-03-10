K21 (K21) Trading Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. K21 has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $160,600.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, K21 has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00103384 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,180,490 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

