Just Group’s (JUST) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.47% from the stock’s previous close.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

LON JUST opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.52. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £858.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

