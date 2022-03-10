Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRUB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($113.10) to GBX 6,527 ($85.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,738.57.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

