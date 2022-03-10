Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JFHHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

JFHHF stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

