Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 303,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

