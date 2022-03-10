JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Stake Trimmed by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.63. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,122. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53.

