JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,419 ($18.59) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECM. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,319.38 ($17.29).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 974 ($12.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,074.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.67. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

