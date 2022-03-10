JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$2.30 on Thursday, reaching C$161.32. The company had a trading volume of 248,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,519. The firm has a market cap of C$112.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,016,826.07. Insiders sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

