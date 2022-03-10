JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($15.98) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.93) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.88 ($17.26).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.60 ($14.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.20) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($16.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

