Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.