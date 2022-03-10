John B. Hess Sells 150,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE HES opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hess by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
