John B. Hess Sells 150,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hess by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

