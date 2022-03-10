JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 8.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.92. 9,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,198,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.00.
JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
