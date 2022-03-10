JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.73. 420,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,161,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

