JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,451 iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 379,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IMTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.32. 13,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $51.89.
