Jet2’s (JET2) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.62) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reiterated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,144.50 ($15.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.33. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.21.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

