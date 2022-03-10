Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Up 5.6%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.48 and last traded at 0.45. 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 74,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.51.

About Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF)

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

