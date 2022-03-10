Jefferies Financial Group Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $50.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

NYSE RBLX opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion and a PE ratio of -40.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

