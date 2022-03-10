Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for VBI Vaccines in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 28,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.