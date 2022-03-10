JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $62.40

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.40, but opened at $58.40. JD.com shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 481,397 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

