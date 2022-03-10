Jayne Cottam Acquires 237 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.64).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 237 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

On Friday, January 14th, Jayne Cottam bought 86 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,848 ($76.62).

LON AGR opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

