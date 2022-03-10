Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,913.99

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,913.99 ($25.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.10). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($25.08), with a volume of 20,817 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,914 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,913.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)
Featured Stories
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.