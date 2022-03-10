Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 24,714 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

