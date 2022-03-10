Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of ON24 worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 453.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.76 million and a PE ratio of -23.73. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $2,200,450.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.