Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

NSA stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

