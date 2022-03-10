Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 5,612 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.56.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

