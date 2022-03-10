Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 20,623 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cosan by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cosan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

CSAN opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cosan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.