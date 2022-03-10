James Mullen Sells 2,483 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36.

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $6,181.15.

TSP opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TuSimple by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after buying an additional 1,382,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $94,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

