Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,049,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.