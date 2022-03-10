IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.25).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday.

IWG stock opened at GBX 257.70 ($3.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.70. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

