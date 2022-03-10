ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITVPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

